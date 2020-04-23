Walz expected to keep Minnesota schools closed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce that he's ordering Minnesota schools to stay closed through the rest of the year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The governor closed public and charter schools just over a month ago and directed them to switch to distance learning, affecting nearly 900,000 students and their families. His order had been due to expire next Thursday, but he had said in recent days that he was likely to extend the shutdown through the rest of the school year.

Walz is expected to make the announcement at a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Minnesota’s death toll from COVID-19 hit 200 on Thursday, the state health department reported. Twenty-one new deaths were reported, the highest one-day death toll from the pandemic, passing the previous daily high of 19 reported Wednesday. The department also reported 221 new confirmed cases, another one-day high, raising Minnesota’s total to 2,942.

The White House announced Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Tuesday to tour its facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. Walz on Wednesday announced a partnership between the state, the University of Minnesota and Mayo to boost the state's testing capacity to 20,000 per day.


