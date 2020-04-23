Fayette school district, cooperative school recognized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district and a cooperative school have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for their environmental instruction efforts.

Fayette County Public Schools was named a District Sustainability Awardee and Redwood Cooperative School in Lexington was named a Green Ribbon School, the Education Department said in a statement on Wednesday. They were among 39 schools, 11 districts, and five postsecondary institutions across the country that were recognized for their efforts.

“We applaud the outstanding efforts of the students, faculty and staff of these institutions,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. ”Fayette County Public Schools is the first district to be nominated from Kentucky. Redwood Cooperative School has integrated innovative environmental education into its curriculum since its founding in 2014."

The winners were nominated by the Kentucky Environmental Education Council.

“During this unprecedented time, it’s a pleasure to celebrate these bright spots of creativity and to applaud the teachers and local education leaders who have worked to create healthy, sustainable, and innovative learning environments for their students," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement.


