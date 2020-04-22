Utah to reconsider bill funding special needs scholarships

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A non-refundable tax credit would be established in Utah for people and businesses wanting to donate to a Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program for private school students under a bill vetoed by Republican Gov. Gary Herbert earlier this month.

State lawmakers are scheduled to reconsider the bill in a special session on Thursday, The Daily Herald reported.

The bill would create “a program to provide scholarships for students with disabilities to help cover certain costs to attend qualifying private schools” and create “related corporate and individual tax credits for certain donations to the scholarship program," Herbert said.

Republican Rep. Mike Schultz sponsored the bill, which passed through the House and Senate in March.

Herbert vetoed the bill April 1 and three other proposals “that amend tax policy in a time of uncertainty.”

Herbert said there were “additional concerns with the approach the bill takes to funding services for our students,” and noted that private school students needing special education can already get scholarships through the state Board of Education’s Carson Smith Scholarship Program.

The legislation includes a new provision to have a committee study whether it is feasible to combine this proposed scholarship program with the state's scholarship program, officials said.

The bill was also changed to have scholarship amounts based on the adjusted gross household income, meaning low-income students would be eligible for more money than their wealthier peers.

Schultz could not be reached Tuesday to comment on the bill.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>