Missouri National Guard to help hand out school meals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 200 Missouri National Guard members will help distribute food to children in some schools or districts that are struggling to find enough people to help with the effort.

The Missouri Guard and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Wednesday that Guard members will distribute meals for the next several weeks. The participating schools are mostly small or rural districts that are having workforce concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Districts/schools receiving the assistance are Cape Girardeau; Hickman Mills and Lee Tolbert Community Academy in Kansas City; KIPP in St. Louis; Marshall; North St. Francois Co. R-I in Bonne Terre; Osage County R-II in Linn; Portageville; Richland R-I in Essex; Warren County R-III in Warrenton and Wright City.

Districts across the state have been distributing food to students and families who rely on school meals since schools closed in early April in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.


