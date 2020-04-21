Albuquerque schools names COO as interim superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The board of the largest school district in New Mexico has named its chief operations officer as interim superintendent.

The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education announced late Monday that Scott Elder will take over superintendent duties when Raquel Reedy retires in the coming months.

Reedy announced in October that she planned to retire after more than four decades in public education. The district was in the middle of a search for her replacement when the coronavirus public health crisis closed schools for the remainder of the school year.

The search has been suspended until school returns as normal.

The board voted 6-0 Monday to have Elder take the helm in the interim.

Elder has worked for Albuquerque Public Schools since 1991 when he began his career teaching English as a Second Language at Highland High School. He has served as a principal at McKinley Middle School, the Career Enrichment Center and Early College Academy, Highland High School, and Sandia High School.


