Clark County School District postpones graduation ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County School District has announced graduation will be postponed for the class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The southern Nevada school district made the announcement Friday in a district-wide email sent to families stating that each school will develop its own celebration plans following federal and state health guidelines and restrictions.

“Specific information on graduation celebrations for the Class of 2020 will be shared with school communities when the school plans are finalized,” the statement said.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported on its coronavirus website that at least 151 people have died and more than 3,600 people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Saturday morning, up from at least 142 dead and 3,500 positive on Friday.

Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top