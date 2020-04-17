Maryland extends school closings through May 15 due to virus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is keeping schools closed through May 15 in response to the coronavirus, the state's superintendent of schools announced Friday.

Schools for nearly 900,000 students in K-12 in Maryland had previously been closed through April 24.

Karen Salmon, the superintendent, said schools systems have increased their digital presence and capabilities to provide learning opportunities to all students. She said she supports making decisions about school closings incrementally, as conditions develop.

“State and local school officials are preparing for a number of scenarios, depending on when our educators and students would be able to re-enter school buildings,” Salmon said at a news conference with Gov. Larry Hogan.

The decision comes as cases of the virus continue to rise in Maryland. The state reported at least 11,572 cases on Friday, up 788 cases from the day before. Maryland also has confirmed 425 deaths, up 33 from Thursday. Maryland also has had 50,437 negative tests.


