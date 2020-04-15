School buses to provide Wi-Fi for students in Montgomery

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school district said it would begin deploying school buses Wednesday to provide Wi-Fi hot spots to students in need of internet access.

Montgomery Public Schools said six buses would be parked around town, allowing students to get connected while learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, news outlets reported.

Most of the buses were expected to be available in various locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. The district said it had 11 buses capable of providing Wi-Fi.

About 50 students within 100 feet (30 meters) of the bus will be able to connect to the hot spot at the same time, MPS Communication Director Jade Jones told the Montgomery Advertiser.

The school bus hot spots were made possible through a partnership between the school district, the city of Montgomery and TechMGM, a cyber initiative, WSFA-TV reported.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Educators Must Prepare ELLs for Path to Literacy

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Making the Most of Misconceptions in Math Class

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>