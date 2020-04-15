Ohio's top court accepts appeal form online charter school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will review whether an entity that was once the state's largest online charter school can appeal an order by state education officials to refund tens of millions of dollars.

The justices issued their 4-2 decision on Tuesday without comment regarding the defunct Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. It's challenging the state Board of Education’s order that the school return $80 million in overpayments of state aid.

The court's decision means the justices agreed to review a decision by the Franklin County Court of Appeals last year denying ECOT’s challenge, which allowed the repayment order to stand.

In June 2017, the state Board of Education ordered ECOT to repay an initial $60 million for unverified enrollment. The next year, the board added $20 million to the total.

In its appeal, ECOT had argued in its appeal that lower court erred in finding that the state board’s order was not subject to judicial review.


