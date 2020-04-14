Utah becomes latest state to cancel rest of school year

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah joined more than 20 other states Tuesday in canceling classes at public schools for the rest of the school year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Students will finish the year doing mostly online assignments to avoid the risk of crowded classrooms, Gov. Gary Herbert said.

“In order for us to continue to slow the spread and to get back on our feet socially and economically this is not the time to have our schools back open,” Herbert said. “This is not an easy decision to make. It is disruptive and it impacts our children, parents and families.”

Public schools have been closed since March 16.

Halting in-person classes has cast thousands of parents in the role of home school teachers as they guide students through online assignments created by teachers who often organize daily video meetings with students to help.

About 667,000 children go to public schools in Utah, according to state figures.

Utah joined states such as Arizona, Oregon and Washington that had previously made the same decision.

The virus causes flu-like symptoms that most people recover from but can be fatal in others. Eighteen people have died in Utah.

In other developments:

— The state Legislature will hold a special session to address the coronavirus crisis starting Thursday. The session will be held remotely for the first time to avoid spreading the virus that has already infected one lawmaker. Democratic Sen. Luz Escamilla has recovered.

Legislators will re-examine the state budget amid widespread economic fallout from business shutdowns. Other issues on the agenda include ensuring access to medication, preparing for the June primary election and extending the state income tax deadline.

Special sessions typically last one day, but this one could continue for 10 days.

“We are navigating uncharted territory as a state and as a nation,” Republican House Speaker Brad Wilson said, adding that the state has a robust rainy day fund that will help officials manage the crisis.

The state hasn't be able to set up virtual viewings for committee hearings, so lawmakers are instead asking people to read bills and submit comments online that won't be widely visible. The left-leaning Alliance for a Better Utah raised questions about the transparency of the process, saying the comments should be visible just as verbal comments made in a typical hearing are open to all.

— Salt Lake City is leasing a hotel to shelter homeless people over 60 with underlying health conditions who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus infections. People began checking into the 130-bed hotel Friday and can stay for at least two weeks with a possible extension, said county Mayor Jenny Wilson. Salt Lake City has confirmed a handful of cases in the homeless community, where preventative steps such as hand-washing and social distancing are more difficult.

— Fitness centers in Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties are allowed to open their doors again on Friday night, the Herald Journal reported. Health officials say the sites will have to screen customers for coronavirus symptoms, and patrons will have to stay at least 10 feet (3 meters) feet apart along with other restrictions.

———

This story has been corrected to say lawmakers will consider extending the income tax deadline, not the sales tax deadline.

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top