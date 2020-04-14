Nebraska Education Department accused of software-pirating

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A New York-based software company is suing the Nebraska Department of Education for $15 million in federal court, accusing the department of using elements of the company’s copyrighted software in designing its own web-based program to share student and staff data.

The state’s education department contracted with eScholar, a company based in White Plains, New York, for student data collection software from 2004 until November 2019. The department paid $84,000 to eScholar with its last renewal, which ended Oct. 31. The state now uses a system it designed, but eScholar says that system pirated elements of the company's software, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The lawsuit accused the department of violating a segment of their contract that forbids the state from using any of the company’s product design elements without written consent. Because the department puts instructional materials for its new system on its website, others could steal eScholar trade secrets, the lawsuit says.


