Police: School board president fired gun at family member

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The president of a northern New Mexico school board is facing charges after police say he fired a gun at a family member’s feet.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Las Vegas City School Board of Education president Robert Duran was arrested last week following an argument with a family member.

According to police, Duran told the officer that the family member had called him to question him about allegedly slapping another family member.

When the family member tried to approach Duran, police say Duran took a firearm out of his pickup truck and fired at the ground near the family member’s feet.

A statement says Duran told the family member he would “blast him” if he did not leave his property.

Duran was charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

It was not known if he had an attorney.


