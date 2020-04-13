Coronavirus concerns may delay school shooting trial

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — The trial of a teen accused of fatally shooting two classmates and wounding 14 others at a Kentucky high school may be postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys both cited the virus in a Skype hearing on Monday as a reason to delay the trial of Gabriel Parker, 18, who is charged in the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School, news outlets reported. The trial for Parker, who was charged as an adult, is set to begin on June 1.

Prosecutor Dennis Foust and defense attorney Tom Griffiths both expressed concerns about getting out-of-state witnesses to the trial. There's also a moratorium on most jury trials in Kentucky. Another issue discussed was how officials would accomplish social distancing during the proceedings, though different orders could be in place by June 1, the parties agreed.

Marshall Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson said he would rule after getting more guidance from the Kentucky Supreme Court.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>