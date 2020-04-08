Maine schools told to plan on keeping classrooms closed

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s education commissioner is recommending that school administrators plan to keep classrooms closed and to continue online learning programs for the remainder of the academic year.

Commissioner Pender Makin said her recommendation is based on guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends avoiding in-person instruction for eight to 20 weeks once there is evidence of community spread of the coronavirus.

“It is difficult to make such a recommendation, recognizing the profound challenge of reinventing public education and the many culminating events and rites of passage that educators and students anticipate all year long,” she wrote in a notice posted online Tuesday evening.

In Maine, more than 500 people have tested positive for the virus and a dozen people have died from COVID-19, the disease it causes, officials say.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

—-

DELAYED CHECKS

Unemployment checks are going to be delayed for tens of thousands of Mainers because of extremely high call volumes, the Maine Department of Labor said.

Those who filed their weekly claim on Sunday or Monday may not see a payment for 72 hours, the department said.

This week, the department begin using an alphabetical call-in schedule after fielding approximately 23,800 initial unemployment claims for the week before, setting a new weekly record for the state.

Many people have said they are still having trouble getting through on the phone and on the department’s website.


