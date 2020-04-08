Des Moines schools announces plan for online classes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials at the state's largest school district announced plans Wednesday for completing the school year without having students return to the classroom.

Starting on Monday with seniors, Des Moines Public Schools will begin teaching courses online. Other high school students will begin online courses April 20 and students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade will do so starting April 27.

The district, which has an enrollment of about 32,500 students, has surveyed students to determine those who don't have computer or internet access. Staff will distribute equipment this week to seniors and to other students later.

Printed material will also be distributed to students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.

The district hasn't held classes since mid-March. Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered that students not return to schools for the remainder of the year.


