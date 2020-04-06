School official tells teachers ignore 'public school haters'

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina superintendent is getting praise for his social media post shaking off critics of public schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

“To all the public school haters, social media stars/self promoters, and critical friends: we appreciate all the advice about re-envisioning education but right now we’re busy loving on our students and feeding the community,” Watauga County Schools Superintendent, Scott Elliott, posted on Twitter Saturday. “We’ll catch back up with you in the fall.”

Elliot, whose district serves nearly 4,650 students, told The Charlotte Observer that he wrote the post after seeing many messages saying the pandemic should be a catalyst for reforming “broken” public schools.

“At a time when teachers are working twice as hard as normal and our child nutrition workers and bus drivers are delivering thousands of meals a day, they don’t need to be told that they need to be fixed,” Elliott said.

North Carolina's 115 school districts, helped by food banks, churches and volunteers, have served over a million meals, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said. Districts are also providing students with computers if they don’t have access to one at home. State officials said grades can't be issued unless all students have equitable access to remote learning.

“Maybe they just needed to hear someone else say that it’s okay right now to ignore the critics and to stay focused on the students,” Elliot said. “It’s my job to lift them up and buffer them from the nonsense and the noise."


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>