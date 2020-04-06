Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of COVID-19

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A beloved teacher and coach at a Catholic high school in Iowa City has died of the coronavirus.

Regina High School announced the death of physical education teacher John DeMarco, 73. Alumni say DeMarco received treatment for the virus at two hospitals before his death Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Sunday that an “older adult” was Johnson County's first coronavirus death.

Students and alumni say that was “Coach D," who had been a fixture at Regina since 1981 and was known for firing up students at pep rallies. DeMarco worked until spring break last month, when schools were closed.

Regina senior Rowen Udell said DeMarco was a fun gym teacher who gave students nicknames and was “always good at making everyone smile.” He said he wished he had the chance to tell DeMarco goodbye: “I know you’ll be playing badminton with all the angels.”

DeMarco was Regina's football coach from 1985 until 1995. Ed Wallace, a captain of DeMarco's last team, said DeMarco was a demanding coach who preached "speed, toughness, pride.”

“He was the kind of coach that any kid would have run through a brick wall for,” Wallace said.

A Brooklyn native, DeMarco is survived by his wife Diane, the former University of Iowa gymnastics coach.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>