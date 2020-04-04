Education experts: Indiana schools to toil filling top role

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana schools are likely to have a hard time attracting principals as top officials' responsibilities are increasing, educator experts say.

A principal's role now includes staying up to date with legislation, handling teacher evaluations and supervising school programs, The Journal Gazette reported.

“The role of the building principal has become a lot more like what school superintendents used to do in the past,” said Tim McRoberts, the associate director of the Indiana Association of School Principals, which offers professional development, promoting a work-life balance.

McRoberts added that young principals will become exhausted if they don't pace themselves.

“The next crisis is the administrative,” Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson told the school board last month.

Fort Wayne, which has about 50 schools and 30,000 students, needs to fill principal positions in some middle and high schools. But Robinson told the school board that time commitments could discourage teachers from applying.

Matt Schiebel, who was a principal in Fort Wayne for 15 years, said that role has been one of the most stressful positions he has occupied.

“You are that person that takes the call when there’s an alarm at 2 in the morning. You are that person when there’s an unexpected death of a student or faculty member.”

Homestead High School, a part of Southwest Allen County Schools, will be hiring an assistant principal due to increasing enrollment and expanding academic needs.

Park Ginder, Homestead's principal, told the school board the assistant principal's responsibilities would include overseeing alternative school programming, tracking dual-credit information and data, teacher evaluations and supervising student events.

Principals are difficult to retain according to a 2019 National Association of Secondary School Principals and Learning Policy Institute report. It shows that as of 2016-17, the national average tenure of principals in their schools was four years.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>