Wyoming extends shutdown of schools, businesses amid virus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon expressed frustration Friday about growing public focus on his reluctance to issue a statewide stay-at-home order rather than on his call for personal action to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Gordon also announced an extension of his order shutting down schools and a range of business — including bars, dine-in restaurants and theaters — from April 17 until April 30.

Wyoming Medical Society President Dr. David Wheeler and others have called for a stay-at-home order similar to ones issued in other states, including Colorado, Idaho and Montana.

No such order is in store for Wyoming, Gordon said.

Gordon criticized state and local stay-at-home orders in Colorado as loaded with too many exceptions to be more effective than his plea for personal action.

“I'm telling you to stay home,” Gordon said in a raised voice at the outset of his news conference before he took questions. “What are you waiting for? Are you waiting for ‘mother may I?’ Or are you taking care of yourselves and practicing the common sense that we expect?”

It’s important for people to stay at home as much as possible, avoid congregating in stores, remain at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart and wash their hands, Gordon said.

“One of our Wyoming values is talk less and say more," Gordon said.

As of Friday, only Teton County, with the permission of State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, had enacted a local stay-at-home order.

Wyoming remained the only state without any known deaths from COVID-19. The state has at least 162 cases in 17 of its 23 counties.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness and death.

In other coronavirus-related developments in Wyoming:

— The University of Wyoming announced it has canceled traditional graduation set for May 16 and will instead hold virtual commencement ceremonies on that day.


