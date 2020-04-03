Utah elementary school Zoom meeting hacked with pornography

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A video meeting hosted by the Alpine School District was hacked, revealing pornographic images to dozens of elementary school students in Utah earlier this week.

The incident happened Wednesday on a call with Grovecrest Elementary School Principal Kyle Hoopes, district spokesperson Kimberly Bird told KUTV-TV. The district was using the video conferencing service Zoom.

The images were on the screen for a few seconds, exposing up to 50 students, district spokesman David Stephenson told The Salt Lake Tribune.

“It would be a good idea to talk with your children who may have heard or seen what was shared,” the school said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The school expects to continue to use Zoom for its weekly meetings, But it will take extra precautions, including password-protection, the statement said.

District administrators have met to reassess how video conferencing will be handled as the district continues online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re trying to provide a good experience for our students, and their safety is of the utmost (importance),” Stephenson said. “We’re very disappointed that someone out there would take this opportunity to Zoom-bomb an elementary school meeting."

The school posted the meeting information on its Facebook page two hours before the call started, including a link to join.

The district has filed a report with the Pleasant Grove Police Department for investigation.

Zomb-bombing, or the hacking of Zoom calls, has been more frequent in recent weeks as new users join the platform amid lockdown orders and event cancellations.

Last week, a Zoom meeting with Utah Republican Party leaders was hacked and pornography was shown to all the participants.

The company has shared instructions on how to prevent such hacks on its YouTube page.

“We recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s — and our own — privacy and security expectations. For that, I am deeply sorry ...” the company said in a statement on its blog.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Selecting the Best Social-Emotional Behavior (SEB) Screeners

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>