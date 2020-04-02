School closings also end Indiana's spring sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spring sports in Indiana schools were canceled Thursday after officials said schools would remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association said it supported the decision to close schools and urged residents to follow safety guidelines set by state and local leaders.

“In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming," the association said. “We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports."

Indiana has more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 78 deaths.

The IHSAA postponed the boys basketball tournament on March 13. But six days later, the association announced the first cancellation of the tournament since it started in 1910-11.


