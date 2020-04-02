Man exposes himself after hacking into online Florida class

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man exposed himself to students after hacking into an online class being held by a public school in Florida, school officials said Thursday.

The man gained unauthorized access to the Zoom video conferencing instructional lesson on Wednesday and exposed himself to the class, Orange County Public Schools said in a letter to teachers.

The letter encouraged teachers to use the “waiting room" function in Zoom, which allows the host to control when a participant joins a meeting.

The letter said the case was being handled by law enforcement.

Orange County Public School officials didn't provide further details, but said that Zoom wasn't a district-supported application for teachers video conferencing needs.

Most of Florida's 2.7 million public school students, like students across the U.S., have shifted to online learning since schools were closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.


