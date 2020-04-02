Gov. Whitmer: Michigan schools closed for academic year

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — K-12 school buildings will not reopen for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic and Michigan's 1.5 million-plus students will learn remotely, under an order issued Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Public and private schools are nearing the end of the third week of a shutdown to stop the spread of the virus.

Whitmer said face-to-face instruction will not resume this spring. Districts will create distance learning programs, but they have flexibility on how they do so. Options include phone lessons, online classes and mailing materials mailed to homes. Schools relying on virtual learning should ensure that every student has access to a device that can connect to the internet.

Under Whitmer's order, schools must establish distance learning programs no later than April 28.

“This is the best thing that we can do for the health of our children, for the tens of thousands of educators in Michigan who work in our schools” Whitmer said, after projecting that cases of COVID-19 in Michigan will reach an apex in early May. "This will ensure more kids and educators will return to school happy and healthy at the start of next school year.”

Seniors will graduate and other children will advance to the next grade, as long as they were on track to do so before the closure. Students will not be penalized if they are unable to participate in an alternate learning plan.

Traditional districts and charter schools will get their full state funding.

“We recognize that districts do not have equitable access” to resources such as broadband, Whitmer said. “That's why it's not one-size-fits-all. It's got to be determined at the local level so that the needs of kids are met, acknowledging the unique challenges that districts are confronting in different parts of our state.”

Her decision was backed by lawmakers from both parties and an array of school groups and employee unions.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

