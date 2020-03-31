MSU says hundreds of new health care grads available to help

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of new health care graduates from Michigan State University are available to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, the school said Tuesday.

State officials have made a desperate plea for health professionals as the number of cases rises each day. MSU said the state has created a temporary license for nurses who are typically required to first take a national exam.

Doctors from the colleges of Human Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine also can work ahead of their medical residencies, which start in July, MSU said.

“Adding more than 350 medical professionals to the health care workforce at this critical juncture will make a substantive difference in combating this virus,” said Dr. Norman Beauchamp Jr., executive vice president for health sciences.

The number of coronavirus cases reported statewide reached 6,498 Monday, an 18% increase, while deaths rose to 184 from 132. Detroit has roughly 28% of the cases and deaths.

The state's medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said Michigan needs nurses and acute-care doctors.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including death.


