Court: Ohio school workers must have training to carry guns

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Employees must have the same kind of training that police officers receive to carry concealed weapons at an Ohio school district where two students were shot and wounded by a classmate, a state appeals court ruled.

The decision Monday by the 12th District Court of Appeals in Middletown came after a Butler County judge dismissed a complaint filed by parents from the Madison Local Schools opposing the weapons policy, The Journal-News reported.

The district's school board voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. Teachers and staff members who wished to arm themselves were required to have a concealed carry permit and have completed 24 hours of active shooter training.

Butler County Judge Charles Pater in dismissing the parents' lawsuit said teachers and school staff did not need extensive training because they are not law enforcement officers.

The appeals court judges said Ohio law requires anyone who carries a firearms in schools to have undergone a minimum of 728 hours of law enforcement training.

Madison Local Superintendent Lisa Tuttle-Huff said in a statement Tuesday that the district is “exploring all our options," including an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.


Web Only

