Board endorses site for Theodore Roosevelt library

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation Board is endorsing some U.S. Forest Service land near Medora as the site for the Roosevelt library.

The 60-acre site is west of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation's Burning Hills Amphitheatre.

The board evaluated 11 sites in and around Medora and considered criteria such as land acquisition, regulatory compliance and infrastructure, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe on Monday stressed the library's site selection is far from final because the land has to be acquired from the U.S. Forest Service.

"The immediate next steps are to work with them within their rules and regulation to acquire the land," O'Keefe said. “They have a process and a procedure for this. There's obviously more conversation to be had with the local community. Just because we say it's our preferred site doesn't mean that it's a done deal.”

The Legislature has authorized a $50 million operations endowment for the library, but $100 million in private donations would need to be raised first.

Gov. Doug Burgum has promoted the library as an anchor for North Dakota tourism and a fitting tribute to Roosevelt, who ranched and hunted in the 1880s in the Medora area before becoming president.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>