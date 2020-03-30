School food prep worker tests positive for the coronavirus

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) — An eastern Kansas school district is suspending its grab-and-go sack lunch program for a week after a worker with the district’s drive-thu program tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Tonganoxie school district said in a statement that it is placing staff members who came in contact with the fellow worker in a 14-day quarantine. The district said it also is following all infection control protocols, including thoroughly sanitizing the meal preparation area before and after meal preparations.

District officials say that the person did not come in direct contact with students or families and was only involved with meal preparations.

Following the closure of Kansas schools for the year, districts across the state have continued to provide meals to students through meal pick-up program similar to Tonganoxie's.


