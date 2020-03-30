Arizona schools to stay closed through spring term

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona students will have to switch to online or alternative learning for the rest of the academic year after Gov. Doug Ducey and schools chief Kathy Hoffman said Monday that schools will not reopen this year.

State health officials said there are now 1,157 known coronavirus cases and 20 deaths. Greenlee County, Arizona's smallest, reported its first case, making it subject to Ducey's orders for bars and gyms to close and restaurants to offer only takeout service in counties with known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The restrictions now apply statewide with cases reported in all 15 counties.

Ducey and Hoffman said the decision to keep schools closed is a response to new federal guidance to maintain social distancing practices through at least the end of April. Health authorities recommend people avoid congregating in large groups and maintain at least six feet for separation from others others to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions,” Ducey and Hoffman said in a statement released by the governor's office.

The order applies to public and charter schools. Private schools must be remain closed through April 30, and administrators can decide what to do after that.


