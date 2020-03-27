KET changes programming to help with at-home learning

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Educational Television is changing its daytime lineup to help students with at-home learning.

Normal programming on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be replaced beginning Monday with a special lineup specific to at-home learning for children from preschool through 12th grade, the channel said in a statement.

The change is a response to schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program lineup will cater to preschool through third grade from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., to fourth through eighth grade from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to high school students from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

By pairing the broadcast programs with a library of online resources, KET said it is helping address the need for quality distance learning resources.

“With students at home, we know teachers, parents and caregivers are doing their best to keep everyone learning,” said Shae Hopkins, KET executive director and CEO. “We’re here to help with educational resources for students of all ages. Education is at the heart of our mission, and we’re here to serve Kentuckians during this crucial time.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>