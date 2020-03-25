Teachers give 'care bags' to students with snacks, workbooks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama elementary school teachers delivered “care bags” filled with snacks, groceries, and class workbooks to students out of school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Merideth Lett and Hollie Nelson, teachers at Huntington Place Elementary School in Northport, took the bags to all 25 of their students' homes on Thursday. Each bag also included pencils, photos of the student's classmates, and personal notes from Lett and Nelson, AL.com reported.

The school materials in the bags are bound to be useful as most Alabama schools will be closed at least through April 3.

“There was just a lot of uncertainty about what to do and how to maintain instruction,” Lett said. “So Hollie and I decided that we would do these bags together.”

The delivery was a community effort. Lett and Nelson provided school supplies and snacks. The grocery bags were donated by Publix, a grocery store, and the teachers bought groceries for four students whose families are food-insecure through a $200 Walmart gift card contribution from a church.

Since the delivery, the teachers have received text messages and photos from their student’s parents thanking them for their work, Lett said.

“We have just bonded with these students and their parents like never before,” she added.


