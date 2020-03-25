Outgoing Maryland schools superintendent could stay in post

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Superintendent of Schools had planned to step down this summer, and the state hired a search firm to find her successor, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, she may continue in her post if a replacement hasn't been found by July 1.

On March 12, Superintendent Karen Salmon ordered all Maryland schools closed through March 27 to protect against the coronavirus. The governor said Salmon and the school board were set to decide this week whether to extend that order.

The State School Board voted Tuesday in a teleconference meeting to keep Salmon in the role through her original departure date of June 30 if necessary, citing these "unusual times,” The Baltimore Sun reported.

“She is willing to continue if our search is not completed by then,” school board member Justin Hartings said.

After Salmon announced in December that she would depart at the end of her four-year term, the board hired a search firm, held public forums and put out a survey seeking input from stakeholders. It's unclear whether any candidates have been identified.


