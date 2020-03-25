Free Online Resources for Remote Teaching

Education Week spoke with experts in curriculum evaluation and design, and consulted suggestions from teacher professional organizations. Here are their recommendations for teachers looking for free online resources. Have more suggestions for digital materials? You can add them in the comments section below:

English/language arts

Core Knowledge Language Arts: Full English/language arts curriculum. Grades pre-K-8.

EL Education: Comprehensive English/language arts curriculum. Grades K-8.

Reading fluency practice resources, literacy assessments, and text sets from Achieve the Core. Grades K-12.

Math

Illuminations: Math activities, games, and lessons, from the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, designed to be aligned to the Common Core State Standards. Grades K-12.

Math tasks and assessments from Achieve the Core. Grades K-12.

Illustrative Mathematics: A core math curriculum that offers free math tasks and videos. Grades K-12.

Core Math Tools: Downloadable software tools for algebra, functions, geometry, trigonometry, statistics, and probability. High school math.

Zearn Math: Digital math lessons. Grades K-5.

Science

Interactive e-books about science phenomena, from the National Science Teaching Association. Grades K-5.

List of free online resources, shared by educators and compiled by the National Science Teaching Association. Grades K-12.

Social Studies and History

iCivics: Lesson plans and games for civics learning. Grades 6-12.

The National Council for the Social Studies has a digital library of teaching ideas in U.S. History. Grades K-12.

Multiple subjects

Great Minds: Written materials for math and daily instructional videos in math, science, and English/Language Arts. Different materials in grades K-12.

Scholastic Learn-at-Home projects. Grades pre-K-9.

Smithsonian’s Distance Learning Resources. Grades K-12.

Khan Academy: Exercises, quizzes, and tests across subjects. Grades pre-K-12.

