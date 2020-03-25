Free Online Resources for Remote Teaching

—metamorworks/istock/Getty
Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

Education Week spoke with experts in curriculum evaluation and design, and consulted suggestions from teacher professional organizations. Here are their recommendations for teachers looking for free online resources. Have more suggestions for digital materials? You can add them in the comments section below:

See Also: Flood of Online Learning Resources Overwhelms Teachers

English/language arts

Core Knowledge Language Arts: Full English/language arts curriculum. Grades pre-K-8.

EL Education: Comprehensive English/language arts curriculum. Grades K-8.

Reading fluency practice resources, literacy assessments, and text sets from Achieve the Core. Grades K-12.

Math

Illuminations: Math activities, games, and lessons, from the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, designed to be aligned to the Common Core State Standards. Grades K-12.

Math tasks and assessments from Achieve the Core. Grades K-12.

Illustrative Mathematics: A core math curriculum that offers free math tasks and videos. Grades K-12.

Core Math Tools: Downloadable software tools for algebra, functions, geometry, trigonometry, statistics, and probability. High school math.

Zearn Math: Digital math lessons. Grades K-5.

Science

Interactive e-books about science phenomena, from the National Science Teaching Association. Grades K-5.

List of free online resources, shared by educators and compiled by the National Science Teaching Association. Grades K-12.

Social Studies and History

iCivics: Lesson plans and games for civics learning. Grades 6-12.

The National Council for the Social Studies has a digital library of teaching ideas in U.S. History. Grades K-12.

Multiple subjects

Great Minds: Written materials for math and daily instructional videos in math, science, and English/Language Arts. Different materials in grades K-12.

Scholastic Learn-at-Home projects. Grades pre-K-9.

Smithsonian’s Distance Learning Resources. Grades K-12.

Khan Academy: Exercises, quizzes, and tests across subjects. Grades pre-K-12.

Senior Contributing Writer Catherine Gewertz contributed to this article.

Source: Education Week

Web Only

Related Stories
Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Makerspaces Help Develop Skills for the Future

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>