Tennessee students receive support for distance learning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Several businesses and organizations in Tennessee donated resources and money to help students with distance learning during the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of $100,000 was donated to Hamilton County Schools to buy technology devices for students, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Monday.

Utility company EPB also plans to set up 25 internet-based community hubs that would be located in places such as school or church parking lots for families to log on to Wi-Fi from their vehicles.

All Tennessee schools are closed for the rest of the month and some plan on being closed longer.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For people with existing health problems and older adults, it can cause more severe illness requiring hospitalization.

———

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


