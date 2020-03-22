Michigan gov urges national strategy on coronavirus fight

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday that Michigan needs the federal government to provide not only more test kits and masks but also clear guidance on how best to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re all building the airplane as we fly it right now. We’re doing the best that we can. We’re going to continue to be aggressive and we’re continually monitoring what the next move we can make is,” she said on ABC's “This Week.” “Frankly a patchwork strategy of each state doing what they can is — we’re going to do it if we have to but it would be nice to have a national strategy.”

She said she doesn't want to fight with the White House, but said a point will come in which failures will need to be examined.

Michigan has reported 787 cases in total of COVID-19. Eight people have died.

Whitmer has also signed an executive order that closes “non-essential personal care services” for three weeks. The services include nail and hair salons, tattoo and piercing shops, and spas, as well as other services that “require individuals to be within 6 feet of each other.” The order goes into effect Sunday and runs through April 13.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


