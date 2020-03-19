Wildlife conservation education moved online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Wildlife conservation programming normally taught in Kentucky schools has moved online.

Kentucky K-12 schools shut down Monday for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus, so conservation educators with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources began hosting sessions Wednesday on Facebook, a statement from the agency said. The sessions will stream live on the Salato Wildlife Education Center’s Facebook page.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife operates the Salato center in Frankfort to foster an appreciation for native wildlife and their conservation.

“I encourage families across the Commonwealth to take advantage of this virtual opportunity to help keep our children engaged in learning as we all come together to combat the coronavirus," Gov. Andy Beshear said.


