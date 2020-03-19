Kentucky board picks search firm for new ed commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education picked a search firm Wednesday to help find the state's next education commissioner.

The board chose Florida-based Greenwood/Asher & Associates Inc., which led searches for former commissioners Terry Holliday and Stephen Pruitt.

The board, meeting virtually to comply with Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendations during the coronavirus outbreak, also accepted a list of characteristics it would like in the next education commissioner.

The most common characteristics mentioned by board members included a deep background in education and the ability to work with a diverse group and help Kentucky close persistent achievement gaps, the state Department of Education said in a news release.

Former commissioner Wayne Lewis, a staunch supporter of charter schools, resigned in December, after Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the old state school board and recreated it on his first day in office.

