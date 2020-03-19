Kentucky board picks search firm for new ed commissioner

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education picked a search firm Wednesday to help find the state's next education commissioner.

The board chose Florida-based Greenwood/Asher & Associates Inc., which led searches for former commissioners Terry Holliday and Stephen Pruitt.

The board, meeting virtually to comply with Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendations during the coronavirus outbreak, also accepted a list of characteristics it would like in the next education commissioner.

The most common characteristics mentioned by board members included a deep background in education and the ability to work with a diverse group and help Kentucky close persistent achievement gaps, the state Department of Education said in a news release.

Former commissioner Wayne Lewis, a staunch supporter of charter schools, resigned in December, after Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the old state school board and recreated it on his first day in office.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Diversity in Education: How to Meet Student Needs

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>