Iowa health officials: 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Nine additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Iowa, bringing the state's total to 38.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said three of the cases are residents of Johnson County, two are from Polk County, two are from Dallas County, and the last two are from Washington and Winneshiek counties.

The news follows an announcement that employees at Iowa's public universities may get an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave under an emergency measure announced Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Board of Regents President Mike Richards used his new emergency powers to authorize the universities and special schools to provide the extra leave.

He also waived limits on employees' ability to use accrued sick leave to care for family members and to provide child care for their dependents. In addition, he relaxed limits on an employee's ability to donate or receive vacation time to be used as sick leave.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Richards said the board is working with each institution that it governs “to make individual decisions of how to implement any changes that work best for their campus.”

Richards' announcement came one day after the board met in a special session and granted him expanded emergency powers.

Iowa's three public universities are off for spring break and are expected to finish the semester in an online-only format. The University of Iowa said Wednesday that it was delaying the beginning of virtual instruction by one week and that classes would resume March 30. Both the University yof Iowa and Iowa State also announced the cancellation of spring commencement ceremonies.

Elsewhere in the state, legislative officials announced the Iowa Capitol building is closed to the public at least until March 31, at which time House and Senate leaders will evaluate whether to reopen the building. The closure follows Reynolds’ issuance Tuesday of a public health disaster emergency limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Closing the building gives the Iowa Department of Administrative Services a chance to do a deep cleaning in the building, said Colin Tadlock, the spokesman for Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

