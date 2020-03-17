New Mexico National Guard delivers food for school meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico National Guard is helping to deliver food to some school districts as they scrambled to feed children on the first day of the statewide closure prompted by concerns around the new coronavirus.

Nine districts from Santa Fe and Estancia to Bloomfield, Silver City and Texico were without supplies as students there were supposed to be on spring break this week. The Albuquerque Journal reported the National Guard delivered the food Sunday night and Monday morning.

Students are tentatively scheduled to go back to school April 6, but countless events have been canceled and businesses are trimming hours as state and federal officials caution people to stay home and limit their social contact.

New Mexico has 21 cases of COVID-19 and testing continues around the state.

State officials on Tuesday said many businesses have seen rapid declines in customer traffic and sales. Those employees at businesses that close temporarily can access unemployment benefits without having to search for a new position while they wait for their employers to restart operations.

In eastern New Mexico, organizers of the annual UFO Festival still plan to host the July event. Mainstreet Roswell board member Molly Boyles tells KOB-TV they'll only cancel or postpone if government agencies recommend it.


