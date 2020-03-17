Alaska district to continue feeding students during shutdown

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska school district will continue to feed students during a shutdown of schools caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, officials said.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced Monday it will provide free “Get It & Go” meals for district students, The Homer News reported.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be available for students age 18 and younger by food distribution buses at 25 locations throughout the Kenai Peninsula, the district said.

The meal distribution is expected to begin March 17 and continue through the state school closure period.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered the suspension of classes and after-school activities from March 16 to March 30 in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. The world’s coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 180,000 people and left more than 7,100 dead. Most people who get the virus recover from it.

The Kenai school district said special dietary substitutions cannot be accommodated by the meal program.

The district asked families to enroll in the meal program online and choose a pick-up location. A student must be present with parents or guardians at the meal collection.

Families without internet access can phone the district's Student Nutrition Services.


