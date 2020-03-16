Wyoming governor recommends closing public schools

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials recommended Sunday that schools close down through at least April 3 to head off the spread of the coronavirus, but said they are leaving the final decision to local superintendents and school boards.

Gov. Mark Gordon and schools superintendent Jillian Balow say the recommendation to close is an attempt to allow schools and communities to prepare to operate in a way that keeps the virus' spread in check and lessens potential economic harm.

“In the midst of this pandemic, communities need the latitude, empowerment, and support to make difficult decisions that affect education, economy, and essential functions,” Gordon said. “While we safeguard the health of every person we must also do our best to continue our daily work for the economic security of our state and nation.”

School boards will decide whether school district staff must report to work, Gordon and Balow said in the statement.

Laramie, Fremont, Teton and Natrona counties have already announced school closures.

Three people in Wyoming have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three weeks to six weeks to recover.


