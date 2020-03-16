South Dakota reports 1 new case of COVID-19; total now 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota authorities reported one new positive test for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total cases to 10.

Officials reported that a man in his 20s in Minnehaha County tested positive for the new coronavirus. The county contains Sioux Falls, the state's largest city. Sioux Falls health officials announced on Monday they would be moving to halt gatherings of 50 or more people in city-owned facilities. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled classes for the week.

Health officials indicated that all the positive cases in South Dakota came from people with recent travel history and that currently there is no community transmission. They have tested over 500 people for the coronavirus. One man in his 60s with underlying health problems in Pennington County died last week after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed a state of emergency order last week, requesting public schools to close and ordering non-essential state employees to work from home. She also plans to activate loans for small businesses and non-profits impacted by the outbreak.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


