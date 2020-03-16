Montana governor orders public schools closed for 2 weeks

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Sunday ordered public schools closed, nursing home visits drastically cut and recommended that public gatherings be limited to fewer than 50 people.

Bullock said in a statement the extraordinary measures are being taken in an effort to head off the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, Montana became one of the last states to have a positive case of the virus, and there were six known cases in the state as of Sunday.

“Social distancing is one of the most important primary protective measures to flatten the curve of this virus," Bullock said in a statement. "I cannot underscore the seriousness of following these measures to help our neighbors, friends, and families.”

The vast majority of people infected recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three weeks to six weeks to recover.

The school closure goes into effect Monday and will last until March 27. Most schools are scheduled for spring break that week, effectively making it a three week closure, at least.

Schools are making arrangements to continue serving free meals to students who need them and make contingency plans for remote learning and other services if the break is extended.

The governor said Montana nursing homes will limit visitation to only certain compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life-care, and those people will be screened before being allowed entry.

Bullock also made a series of recommendations for social distancing, including capping public gatherings to 50 people. People 60 or older or with chronic health conditions shouldn't participate in any public gatherings, especially those with more than 20 people, he said.

Parents should also avoid placing children into the care of people who are over 60.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>