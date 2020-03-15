Gov. Tim Walz to unveil COVID-19 plans for Minnesota schools

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov.. Tim Walz has called a news conference for Sunday to unveil plans for Minnesota schools to prepare for and combat COVID-19. as new cases in the state continue to grow.

The governor will make the announcement at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, state health officials said the number of cases of the new coronavirus in Minnesota had risen to 21, up seven from Friday. Among the new cases was a person in their 30s in Renville County, in southwestern Minnesota. All but one of Minnesota's patients are recovering at home.

While investigations are not complete yet, the state's infectious disease director, Kris Ehresmann, said the cases had clear links to someone with confirmed COVID-19 or to a travel history, either domestic or international.

On Friday, Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency and issued a series of recommendations for Minnesotans to take to limit the spread of the disease, such as canceling or postponing gatherings of 250 people or more.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.

———

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

———

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Structured Literacy: The Skills All Students Need & How to Teach Them

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>