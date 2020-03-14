Proposal would end for-profit Ohio charter school management

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio would stop allowing for-profit operators to manage its public charter schools in 2023 under a new legislative proposal aimed at stronger accountability for that sector.

The bill also would subject the operators to annual state audits and make public more of the records related to charter schools' management and operations.

Democratic Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, of Parma, and Republican Rep. Gayle Manning, of North Ridgeville, said the proposal they introduced Thursday would remove profit motivation and help level the playing field for public schools.

For-profit operators could choose to form a non-profit to run their school, turn it over to an educational service center, or close it, Crossman said.

Officials estimated the change would affect more than 175 schools.

The Ohio Education Association and the Ohio Federation of Teachers support the new proposal.


