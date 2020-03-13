Robbinsdale schools cancel classes amid COVID-19 concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One Minnesota school district canceled classes Friday over concerns about COVID-19, and the Minnesota House canceled all meetings until Monday.

The Robbinsdale Area School District in suburban Minneapolis said it canceled classes and other activities for the day “out of an abundance of caution" after a parent came in contact with someone who tested positive for the new coronavirus. The district said the parent did not have symptoms, but was in the Forest Elementary gymnasium Wednesday when students were being picked up.

The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota stood at nine on Friday morning.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.

Gov. Tim Walz called a news conference for 1 p.m. to announce “community mitigation strategies" in response to the outbreak.

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman notified members and staff Thursday night that there would be no meetings or hearings until after the House floor session at 11 a.m. Monday.

The speaker and other legislative leaders issued a statement saying they'll continue discussions through the weekend about the agenda for the session in light of COVID-19, but that no decisions had been made about restricting access to the Capitol.


