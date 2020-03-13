Alaska officials says person tests positive for new virus

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Alaska, the first such known case in the state, officials said.

The state's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, described the man as a foreign national. She said officials were still gathering details on the case but she said they believed it was an isolated case.

Officials have been preparing for a case and urging Alaskans to take steps intended to slow or prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as avoiding large gatherings or crowded places. Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday declared a public health disaster emergency in response to the virus, which he likened to a “slow-moving storm coming our way.” He said the declaration would allow the administration to act more quickly with procurement and in other areas.

Meanwhile, the University of Alaska said it will have students take most classes it offers remotely for the rest of the spring semester, and events around the state were being canceled or delayed in response to virus concerns. High school state basketball tournaments are among the events being postponed. Officials with the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race announced Thursday they have postponed some post-race events in Nome.


