Virus concerns spur closures, cancellations in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A private high school in New Mexico's largest city has closed after someone associated with the school came into contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus.

Albuquerque Academy announced late Wednesday the suspension of classes at its campus in the city's Northeast Heights at least through the March 20 start of spring break.

Public school districts in Albuquerque and Santa Fe already have imposed education-related travel restrictions on staff and students, while Las Cruces schools canceled games, tournaments and musical performances.

State health officials have confirmed four positive tests for the virus, including a woman in her 70s in the Albuquerque area who traveled to New York City. Other infections included a couple in their 60s from Socorro County who recently returned from Egypt and a Santa Fe County woman who had visited New York.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a public health emergency and canceled public events that are under her authority where the virus might spread through crowds.

The state has opened a medical hotline to help people assess symptoms and seek out care with precautions against new transmission. Nonessential state workers have been instructed to work from home if possible to reduce the chance of exposure.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 60,000 have so far recovered.

The Gathering of Nations on Wednesday announced postponement of what organizers bill as North America's largest powwow. The event draws thousands of indigenous people from around the globe and infuses tens of millions of dollars into the local economy through lodging and other spending by attendees.

Organizers are hopeful they can reschedule.

“But the biggest unanswered question is when will the virus let up. As long as the virus is going, we're postponed indefinitely,” founder Derek Mathews told the Albuquerque Journal.

Nearly a dozen other events at the state fairgrounds have been cancelled, and this year's Bataan Memorial Death March event that typically draws thousands of military members and veterans to White Sands Missile Range was cancelled. The remainder of a popular statewide basketball tournament will be played without fans as the New Mexico Activities Association decided late Wednesday to bar spectators as the state tries to limit the spread of the virus.

New Mexico court administrators have announced precautions designed to protect trial juries from potential exposure to possible infection, limiting jury-selection pools to 25 people. Judges will postpone civil jury trials while criminal proceedings continue.

In Las Cruces, city officials said crews would increase the frequency of sanitizing door handles, elevator buttons, water fountains and other high-touch surfaces. They also are leaving certain doors open during business hours to reduce having to touch door handles.

