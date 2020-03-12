South Carolina district closing for teachers to attend rally

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A school district canceled classes for one day later this month so that teachers can attend a rally at the South Carolina Statehouse.

Chester County Schools said in a statement that many teachers requested a personal day on March 24 to attend the SC for Ed rally. Students and staff will make up the day on Monday, April 13, Superintendent Angela Bain said.

Several school districts closed for a similar rally last May. No other districts had announced plans as of Tuesday to cancel classes for this year's rally, The State reported.

Teachers have been calling for smaller class sizes, an increase in the money the state gives school districts and fewer standardized tests, according to SC for Ed.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

How Students’ Reading Habits Have Changed and Shifted

7 Steps to Supporting Your Intervention Team

Essential Assessment: Six Tenets for Bringing Hope, Efficacy, and Achievement to the Classroom

What Happens When Test Takers Disengage?

Gender Equity in STEM Education

It’s Not Too Late: Adolescent Success in Reading

Finding & Implementing Quality Curriculum: What Matters Most

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>