School closures mount as Connecticut records new virus case

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A fourth person in Connecticut has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday as more schools around the state announced closures to try to slow the spread of the illness.

The latest positive test was in Stamford. The person arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday from abroad with symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, city officials said. The person has been placed in isolation at Stamford Hospital.

At a news conference Thursday, Lamont urged state residents to get a flu shot to stay healthy and help to ease the burden on hospitals that are bracing for coronavirus patients.

“We are worried about emergency rooms. They could be overrun,” said Lamont, who spoke after touring Protein Sciences, a company in Meriden that is conducting research for a possible vaccine for the virus.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, COVID-19 can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Central Connecticut State University on Thursday announced it would close its New Britain campus immediately because a student was potentially exposed to somebody being tested for the virus. Several universities, including the University of Connecticut, announced previously that they are switching to online-only classes.

School districts, including New Haven, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan and Wilton, also have announced they are closing until further notice.

State epidemiologist Matthew Cartter said Wednesday that he believes cases of the disease will soon be too numerous for the state to conduct individual investigations.

———

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top