Kentucky sees increase in GED testing after fee waiver

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen a spike in the number of people signing up for GED testing after Gov. Andy Beshear announced in January the fees would be waived.

The governor's office said there has been an 81% increase in the number of signups for the testing, and a 38% increase in those who have earned a GED diploma.

“We removed one financial barrier to education and we are quickly seeing great results that are truly helping many Kentucky families," Beshear said.

The governor's office said about 335,000 Kentuckians don't have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

The governor's office said between January and March, an average of 1,230 Kentuckians per month are in the process of seeking a GED diploma, compared to 678 for the same period in 2019. So far, 735 people have earned a GED diploma in 2020 compared to 533 people for the same period in 2019.

The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers to the testing.


